Always know the temp with this indoor/outdoor wireless thermometer for just $8

Wetekcity Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the AMIR Digital Indoor/Outdoor Thermometer/Hygrometer for $7.99 Prime shipped when the code GXY4MC4U is used at checkout. This is a 50% savings off its normal rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering the ability to measure both humidity and temperature inside and outside at the same time, this thermometer is a must for winter months. You’ll know if a humidifier is required, plus know whether or not it’s time for a heavy jacket or just a lightweight sweater. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch indoor readings to save some cash. The Springfield Vertical Thermometer and Hygrometer is $7 Prime shipped. While it won’t let you see the outdoor temperature or humidity from the comfort of your home, it’s easily viewable on the porch.

AMIR Digital Thermometer features:

The digital thermometer hygrometer can monitor not only indoor temperature & humidity, but also outdoor temperature/humidity levels.

Large LCD screen for easy and clear readings.

The hygrometer thermometer is attached with wireless transmitter that features strong wireless signal penetration.

Designed with wall hanger and retractable stand at the back, easy to mount it on wall effortlessly or just place it on the table.

