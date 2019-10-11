Every game room needs Arcade1Up’s Centipede Arcade Cabinet at $175 (30% off)

Walmart currently offers the Arcade1Up Centipede Arcade Cabinet for $175 shipped once added to your cart. Typically selling for $250 these days, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and brings the price down to match our previous mention. Arcade1Up is perfect for anyone who has wanted to own their own arcade cabinet and relive the glory of the 80s. It brings vintage vibes into a four-foot tall machine decked out in retro game art alongside a 17-inch color screen. This model is packed with Centipede, as well as Millipede, Missile Command, and Crystal Castles. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Those looking for a more desktop-friendly way to rack up high scores should consider the RepliCade X Tempest Cabinet instead. At $110, you won’t get the same presence as the four-foot tall cabinet, but it’s still a must-have addition to your desk or collection for retro gaming fans.

In search of even more retro gaming gear? We just recently took a hands-on look at the Sega Genesis Mini, which is definitely worth checking out.

Arcade1Up Centipede Arcade Cabinet features:

Brace yourself to be plunged back in time to an era of adrenaline pumping, old school fun with Arcade1UP as it brings iconic gaming back to you. Whether you are a retro junkie or curious to check out the hype – this is the perfect way to enjoy arcade play within your home, dorm room or office. Arcade1UP arcades are available in multiple exciting versions, the just under 4ft tall cabinets include commercial grade construction and coinless operation. All the machines feature original artwork of all-time iconic games.

