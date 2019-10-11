Modernize the living room with an asymmetrical floating TV console for $112

Amazon is offering the Martin Furniture Asymmetrical Floating TV Console for $111.98 shipped. That’s 20% off what it’s been fetching at Amazon, a whopping $117 in savings compared to what Target is charging, and beats the lowest price we have tracked in 2019 by $13. This modern shelf is able to hold up to 70-pounds, making it a great option for game consoles, set top boxes, and more. It’s design pairs perfectly with wall-mounted televisions, yielding a clean and sophisticated look once complete. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If you only keep something like an Apple TV around, check out this 15-inch floating shelf. While it’s smaller, the price is too at just $21. It comes in white, allowing it to blend well with most home decor. A 22-pound weight capacity makes it more than capable of holding some electronics.

Whether you’re setting up your new floating console or simply want to reorganize your desk, cords are there and they can get unwieldy. Check out our cable management guide for helpful tips and tricks to make things look their best.

Martin Furniture Floating TV Console features:

Laminated Finish on the surfaces with Black finished supports

Asymmetrical design with Black accents creates a bold “floating shelf” illusion while Saving valuable floor space

Holds 1 audio/video Component and a sound bar on the Top shelf to Compliment a Wall mounted television up to 65″

Holds up to 70 lbs. And Comes with Mounting hardware for standard wood stud Wall installation

Fully assembled, dimensions: 60″ W x 11.75″ D x 8″ H

