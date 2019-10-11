Smartphone Accessories: Aukey USB-C Cable Five-Pack $12 (30% off), more

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers a five-pack of its USB-A to USB-C Cables for $11.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $17, today’s offer saves you 30% and marks one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. Included in this bundle of cables, you’ll find one 6.6-foot, three 3-foot, and a single 1-foot cable. At just over $2 per cord, this is a great way to expand your charging kit, be it for leaving cables around the house or adding to your backpack. Each of the discounted options from Aukey come coated in a flexible PVC material for added durability. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 890 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Three 3.3ft A to C cables, one 6.6ft A to C cable, one 1ft A to C cable for a new generation of Type-C devices. Charge or transfer data between Android phones, or your mobile accessories. A durable multi-pack of cables with reinforced insulation designed to withstand everyday stress, bends, twists, and pulls. Fast and future-proof charging technology for the latest-generation USB-C devices. Easy connection for power with the small, reversible connector. More power, more bandwidth. Experience 10x faster data transfer and sync speeds than USB 2.0. The USB 3.0 blue port has a transfer rate of up to 5Gbps and is backwards compatible with previous USB versions.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!