Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Pocket Anatomy, DayCost Pro, more

- Oct. 11th 2019 10:06 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Pocket Anatomy, DayCost Pro – Personal Finance, VisualX Photo Editor, Worry Watch, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Pocket Anatomy: FREE (Reg. $1+)

iOS Universal: Reminders Widget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: VisualX Photo Editor & Effects: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Skywall Pro – HD+ Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Worry Watch :- Anxiety Tracker: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: PPoI – Your Points of Interest: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Find My Bluetooth Earbuds: $3 (Reg. $6)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20, Mario Maker 2 $45, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Instant Sketch Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Train Conductor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ananda – PREMIUM: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 4th Grade Math Testing Prep: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bugs and Numbers: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Earth: $4 (Reg. $5)

