Bring the deli home, Chef’sChoice Electric Meat Slicer now $90 (Reg. $160+)

For today only, Woot is offering the Chef’sChoice Electric Meat Slicer (609A000) for $89.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery otherwise. Regularly up to as much as $168, this model has started to slide down in price at Amazon over the last few months and now sells for around $134. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous Gold Box deal mention and the lowest total we can find. This cast aluminum and stainless steel slicer brings that pro experience home. Its 7-inch blade can cut your meats and cheeses from 3/4th of an inch thick to “deli-thin.” You’ll also find a tilted food carriage and cantilever design to “provide fast efficient slicing.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You could also consider the Chefman Die-Cast Electric Deli/Food Slicer at $70 shipped. Although it doesn’t have quite as robust a build quality, it is significantly smaller. That makes for much easier storage and less of a countertop real estate requirement.

While we are talking kitchenware, Hamilton Beach’s Bowl Scraper Food Processor is now $35 (Reg. 45+), Chefman’s Volcano Waffle Maker is at one of its best prices and this Rotisserie Air Fryer is $70 shipped for today only (Reg. up to $150).

Chef’sChoice Electric Meat Slicer:

The model 609-A is sure to delight even the most cost conscious sports enthusiast with its economic price tag and wide array of food preparation benefits. It features the same attention to detail and quality construction for which the Chef’sChoice brand is renowned for at a budget-friendly price.

