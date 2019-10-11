Upgrade your outdoor space with LED fairy lights from $5.50 Prime shipped

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 33-foot USB String LED Light Kit for $6.88 Prime shipped when the code O599QP4R has been used at checkout. This is nearly 50% off its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Featuring 33-feet of remote-controlled lighting designed for both outdoor and indoor use, this light strip has eight different scenes. Plus, it’s powered over USB, meaning it can be run off an external battery pack for true wireless operation. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If your space needs a bunch of smaller sets, check out this 12-pack of Govee Fairy LED Lights for $5.59 Prime shipped when the code IYVDHBN6 is used at checkout. This is around 50% off its regular rate as well, marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked. This set includes twelve 3.3-foot LED strings, offering you an easy way to add extra lighting to any space. Plus, being battery powered means there are no plugs to use. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If Siri voice control is a must, check out this deal we have on Koogeek’s HomeKit-enabled color LED strip, which is down to $23 right now.

Govee USB String LED Light Kit features:

It is recommended to use the remote control within 16.4ft. You can choose 8 lighting modes: combination, in wave, continuous change, bright and extinction

The outdoor string light is made of soft copper wire that can be easily bent and molded in potted plant, bed, display case, wall, ceiling, window, Christmas tree, and many other places

The copper wire light is sealed completely whose waterproof rating is IP67, which allows it to work in the water or outdoor to create an amazing night view

