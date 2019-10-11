Let Hamilton Beach’s Bowl Scraper Food Processor do the work at $35 (Reg. 45+)

Walmart is offering the Hamilton Beach Bowl Scraper 10-Cup Food Processor (70730) for $35.99 shipped. Regularly up to $55 at Walmart, this model goes for $45 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Only once, during a very limited sale, have we seen it go for any less at Amazon and that was $3 below today’s offer. Get your guac on with ease using this Hamilton Beach Food Processor. Along with a 10-cup capacity, it features a built-in scraper system so you don’t have to constantly get the spatula out to clean the sides of the bowl manually. Features include a “whole block of cheese-sized” feed chute, a 450-watt motor, a pair of speed settings as well as a pulse function and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the automatic scraper function isn’t getting you excited, you can score one for even less. The Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor sells for under $25 on Amazon and the Hamilton Beach Food Processor Mini Chopper is currently down at $17.99 Prime shipped (clip the on-page coupon). Aside from the auto scraper, neither of these models have as big of a capacity but will also keep at least an extra $10 in your pocket.

Our Home Goods Guide is heating up today with big-time price drops on small kitchen appliances, lighting, tools and much more.

Hamilton Beach Bowl Scraper Food Processor:

Bowl Scraper Food Processor Scrapes the sides of the bowl, so you don’t have to! Product Description One of the biggest frustrations in food processing is stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl. It takes time and it’s a hassle to keep re-assembling the lid. All this stopping and starting is inefficient, especially when you need to get dinner on the table.

