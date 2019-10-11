MacBooks fit perfect on this adjustable aluminum stand at $30.50

BoYata Direct (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Aluminum Multi-Angle MacBook and PC Stand for $30.59 shipped. That’s down from the original $50 price tag and up to $45 regular going rate. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. While there are plenty of MacBook stands out there on the market today, this model differs with its adjustable build. The aluminum base will match your Apple setup beautifully and you can easily raise or lower the stand to an ideal height. Not to mention it offers ventilation cutouts to help keep your device cool. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 400 Amazon reviewers.

Those looking for a more basic dock will want to check out this $20 option at Amazon. You can also find additional colors like black and gray for just a bit more. If you operate with a closed MacBook at your desk and an external display, this is an easy buy at 33% less than today’s featured deal. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Don’t forget to grab a 50-pack of AmazonBasics reusable cable ties as well with your savings. This bundle is currently on sale for $5, which makes it a great addition to your newly organized desk setup.

BoYata MacBook Stand features:

There is no doubt that this laptop riser is very stable because its rubber feet and pads on the bottom and top of the stand make it won’t scratch your precious laptop, and it also provides sufficient grip on slippery surfaces. It’s heavy and not easily slid about the desk so you can be at ease when you put your laptop on the Boyata stand.

