Nintendo’s 2019 Switch + Link’s Awakening for $306 shipped (Up to $360 value)

NationWide Distributor via Rakuten is offering the new 2019 model Nintendo Switch Console with a copy of The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening for $306 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code NWD54 at checkout. The new Switch is regularly $300 while Link’s Awakening still fetches as much as $58 at Amazon. That’s roughly $52 in savings and one of the best effective prices we have tracked on the better battery model Switch to date. If you’re still having a hard time telling the difference between the original Switch and the 2019 reissue, here’s everything you need to know. More details below.

For further comparison, Amazon is offering the 2019 Switch at full price with a $25 gift card right now. And you can grab a refurbished original model for $234 on eBay. While both notable options, neither are quite as good of a value as today’s lead offer.

And we have some great Switch accessory deals for you today as well. Not only is PowerA’s Compact Metal Switch Stand still down at $11, but its Wired GameCube Controller returned to the Amazon low at $20 (Reg. $25) today. We also have Nyko’s Charge Block Pro Controller Dock at $8 (Reg. $20) and loads of digital Switch games from $4.50.

Nintendo Switch Console:

Improved battery life delivers approximately 4.5 to 9 hours of play time. The battery life will depend on the games you playThe IR motion camera in right Joy-Con adds new gameplay opportunitiesComes with two Joy-Con controllers, each with an analog stick, a full complement of face and shoulder buttons, and an HD rumbleEnjoy an amazing gaming experience with the Nintendo Switch console that travels with youFlip the stand to share the screen for instant multiplayer gaming

