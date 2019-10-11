Panasonic’s 3-Blade Electric Shaver + Charging Station for $85 (Reg. $120+)

Circuit City via Rakuten is offering the Panasonic ES-LT7N-S Arc 3-Blade Electric Shaver System for $84.95 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code BEAUTY15 at checkout. Regularly between $120 and $150, it is currently available for $100 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Featuring stainless-steel, hypoallergenic Arc3 foils, this model has a 3D Multi-Flex Pivoting Head that “glides effortlessly over [the] face, chin, jaw and neck.” The included charging station will refuel your shaver in 1 hour and this model has all your detailing covered with a built-in pop-up trimmer. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Amazon customers. More details below.

The popular Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver at $25 is a great alternative. While it will certainly get the job done, it will take significantly longer to charge and doesn’t come with as many extras like the travel pouch you’ll find on the lead deal. Otherwise, save even more with a Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide Men’s Razor for just $10 Prime shipped (clip the on-page coupon).

Panasonic ES-LT7N-S Arc 3-Blade Electric Shaver:

The award-winning ES-LT7N-S Panasonic men’s shaver is designed with three floating, precision blades for quick, smooth shaving and outstanding comfort.

The shavers stainless-steel, hypoallergenic Arc3 foils follow facial contours for closeness and an advanced 3D Multi-Flex Pivoting Head glides effortlessly over face, chin, jaw and neck.

High-speed 13,000 cpm linear motor uses active shave sensor technology to detect beard density and adjust cutting power, to sensor ensure an even, consistent shave. The charging time is 1 hour and the power source is AC 100-240 volts

