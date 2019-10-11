Polar’s 24-oz. Insulated Water Bottle gets a 35% price cut at Amazon, only $7

Amazon is offering the Polar 24-oz. Insulated Water Bottle for $7.29 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked all year. This dishwasher and freezer-safe bottle provides an excellent way to stay hydrated. Foil layers surround the bottle, creating a thermal barrier that keeps ‘heat out and cold in’. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you don’t have a dishwasher, consider picking up this $4 brush. While it may be marketed as a baby bottle brush, there’s really no reason it can’t be used on a variety of designs. With a no-slip handle, sponge, and bristle brush, this option is ready to keep your new bottle squeaky clean.

ICYMI, we found Pogo’s 18-oz. Tritan Water Bottle on sale yesterday. The deal is still live and it’s priced at just $5. It yields a 25% savings off the typical rate, providing you with a lower-cost alternative if a lack of insulation won’t bother you.

Polar 24-oz. Insulated Water Bottle features:

The double-wall construction of our insulated water bottles creates a thermal barrier of air to keep heat out and cold in. Foil layers reflect solar rays for additional thermal protection. Dishwasher and freezer safe.

