With 8 tools in tow, this Porter Cable kit doesn’t mess around: $249 (New low)

- Oct. 11th 2019 12:38 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Porter Cable 20V Cordless 8-Tool Kit (PCCK6118) for $249 shipped. That’s $116 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $50. This massive kit comes with a drill, impact driver, circular saw, recap saw, oscillating tool, jigsaw, orbital sander, and flashlight. Two batteries, a charger, and carrying bag are also included. The set is part of the 20V Max system, allowing you to easily expand your battery collection at any point. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Protect your fingers and eliminate wobbling when you use a fraction of today’s savings on DEWALT’s Magnetic Drive Guide Set. It’s just $9 and is comprised of five bits and two self-retracting guides. With over 200 reviews, this set sits at a respectable 4.3/5 star rating.

If you have a growing list of projects at home, you’d likely benefit from what our must-have tool guide has to say. It covers quite a few types, helping you quickly identify which will make your next task easier.

Porter Cable 20V Cordless 8-Tool Kit features:

  • Performance: high performance motors and impact mechanisms to power through jobs
  • Ergonomic design: compact and convenient design to alleviate jobsite hassles
  • Reliability: tools backed by a 3 year limited warranty. 5 inches Random Orbit Sander runs at 12,000 orbits per minute for efficient material removal
  • Part of the Porter Cable 20V max* system: battery works with all Porter Cable 20V max* Lithium Ion products

