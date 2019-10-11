Save $55 on Razer’s Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard and Chroma mousepad at $193

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard and Goliathus Extended Chroma Mousepad for $192.99 shipped. Usually purchasing both the keyboard and mousepad would run you $248, with today’s offer saving you 23% and matching the Amazon all-time low. Razer’s Huntsman Elite features an aluminum construction with opto-mechanical switches. There’s also fully programable macro key support, an ergonomic wrist rest, media controls, and more. Of course, you’ll find a hearty dosage of Razer Chroma lighting, which pairs nicely with the included RGB mousepad. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 220 customers, and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

Use the savings from today’s deal to complete your new overhauled gaming setup with a gaming mouse. A great companion to the Huntsman Elite and Goliathus Mousepad is Razer’s DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse at $45. It has a 16,000DPI optical sensor, as well as Chroma support, so it’ll round out your battlestation upgrade.

And don’t forget that you can also score a rare $20 discount on Das Keyboard Model S Professional for Mac at $99.

Razer Huntsman Elite Keyboard bundle features:

The Razer Huntsman Elite introduces the new Razer Opto-Mechanical Switch, utilizing optical technology for unmatched speed, and a key stabilizer bar so every keypress is precise and accurate. The keyboard also features a programmable digital dial for quick access to functions.

