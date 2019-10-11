Star Wars fans need Rey’s Jakku speeder and figure collectible for $15

Amazon is offering Star Wars The Black Series Rey’s Speeder (Jakku) and Figure at $14.98 Prime shipped. Normally $30 or more at Amazon, this is a match for its 2019 low and is the best available. Any true Star Wars fan needs this in their collection. As a 6-inch scale version of Rey’s Speeder from Jakku and a Rey figurine, this model offers a “collector grade quality figure and vehicle with authentic, movie-accurate detail.” The Rey figuring and speeder can be displayed separately, or Rey together, depending on your setup desire. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another great buy for Star Wars fans would be the Star Wars The Black Series Rey (Island Journey) at $9.50 Prime shipped. If both are purchased, you’ll still have an extra $5 in your pocket to put toward the new movie coming out in December.

True Star Wars fans will also need to pick up a highly-detailed lightsaber, which is on sale with prices starting at $100 (Reg. $150).

Star Wars The Black Series Rey’s Speeder features:

6-inch-scale Rey’s Speeder (Jakku) vehicle from Star Wars The Black Series

Premium packaging and design

Inspired by Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Includes: figure, vehicle, accessory, stand, and instructions.

