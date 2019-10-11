WD 6TB My Book Duo Hard Drive touts USB-C at an all-time low: $198 (Reg. $290)

Amazon is currently offering the WD 6TB My Book Duo Desktop RAID USB 3.1 Hard Drive for $197.77 shipped. Usually selling for $290, like you’ll find at B&H and Western Digital, that’s good for a 32% discount, marks the first time we’ve seen it under $250 and a new all-time low as well. Featuring USB-C connectivity, you’ll be able to take advantage of USB 3.1 speeds. That effectively yields 360MB/s transfers and allows the My Book Duo to work with your Mac right out of the box. There’s also a built-in dual port USB 3.0 hub, WD NAS-specific Red drives, and RAID optimization for drive redundancy. Note: Shipping is delayed a bit, but you can still lock-in the discounted price now. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 2,000 customers.

For comparison, you’ll pay $250 for the 4TB version of WD’s My Book Duo. So for $52 less, you’re nabbing 33% more the storage.

But for those looking to bring home a 6TB drive for less, there are certainly ways to expand your storage pool without breaking the bank. WD’s 6TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive will run you $120 at Amazon right now. This alternative isn’t without its trade-offs though, as you’re looking at slower transfer speeds, a lack of USB-C, no USB 3.0 hub, and more.

WD 6TB My Book Duo Hard Drive features:

Massive capacity storage with auto and system backup

RAID-0 ready out of the box

RAID optimized WD Red drives

USB 3.1 Gen 1-ready, USB 3.0 compatibility

3-year manufacturer’s limited warranty

2x USB 3.0 hub ports

