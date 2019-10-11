Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch has 25-day battery life at $144 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $143.96 shipped. Usually selling for $180, today’s offer comes within a few cents of our previous mention and is $1 above the all-time low. Offering up to 25 days of battery life, the Steel HR Hybrid lives up to its name by delivering the best of both smartwatch and fitness tracker capabilities. It sports 24/7 heart rate monitoring as well as GPS and sleep tracking, and even notifications from your phone. Over 60% of customers have left a 4+ star rating. Head below for more.

If the fitness tracking capabilities of today’s lead deal is more compelling to you, consider the Fitbit Inspire HR at $99.50 instead. Here you won’t enjoy the same 25-day battery life, but about five instead. There’s also heart rate monitoring, and the same collection of heath tracking features.

Also on sale in the Withings world, the brand’s Body+ Smart Scalefor $78 at Amazon. And don’t forget that we’re still seeing Apple Watch Series 4 at up to $159 off.

Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Luxury craftsmanship meets smart health tracking in a high-quality hybrid smartwatch crafted with 316L stainless steel. Paired with a silicone band, Steel HR moves with you-office, gym, pool-and everywhere in between. Featuring a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 25 days, Steel HR enables you to set goals, visualise progress, and get personalized insights through our Health Mate app.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!