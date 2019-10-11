The Xbox One X 1TB Division 2 Bundle is nearly $150 off right now

The official Newegg eBay store is offering the Xbox One X 1TB The Division 2 Bundle for $364.99 shipped. While some users are having a hard time with it, you can also use code PDEAL3 at checkout to knock the total down to $354.04 shipped. Either way though, this is a regularly $500 bundle that is currently on sale for $400 at Microsoft at Amazon. Today’s deal is at least $135 off the going rate and is the best price we can find. Along with the included copy of The Division 2 (currently on sale for $20), Xbox One X brings 4K gaming and 12GB of GDDR5 graphic memory to your setup. Just make sure you have a TV that can support it all. The rest of today’s best game deals are right here and you’ll find even more details down below.

This AmazonBasics Dual Charging Station for Xbox One is a great add-on for any setup. It will charge a pair of gamepads at once for just $24 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from over 850 Amazon customers. Speaking of controllers, Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox gamepad is a must-have for Star Wars fans.

Prefer the all-white Xbox One X? We have a rare deal on that model and here’s everything you need to know about the new Xbox Game Pass x Spotify Premium promotion.

Xbox One X 1TB The Division 2 Bundle:

Includes a full-game download of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.Team up and compete on Xbox Live, the fastest, most reliable gaming network.Games play better on Xbox One X. Experience true 4K gaming, HDR, and Spatial Audio, with 40% more power than any other console.Get instant access to over 100 great games with the included 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial. Play over 1,300 games including more than 200 exclusives and over 550 classics from Xbox 360 and Original Xbox.

