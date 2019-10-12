Nest Hello Video Doorbell says goodbye to porch pirates: $164 (Reg. $229)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell for $163.99 shipped when coupon code GG29 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $65 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. My home has been armed with a smart video doorbell for about two years and it has been worth every penny. I love that I know if someone is at the door whether I am there or not. Even better, motion detection capabilities can record what’s up even when the bell hasn’t been chimed, perfect for porch pirate scenarios. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Those interested in upgrading Wi-Fi too should have a look at the bundle we discovered yesterday.

Those replacing an existing doorbell with Nest Hello should consider picking up elago’s $12 Wall Plate. At such an affordable price, it really is a no-brainer since it handily covers up prior scuffs and scrapes. It’s made specifically with Nest Hello in mind, ensuring a perfect fit.

While we’re talking about home security solutions, you may have missed that Anker released the Eufy Smart Floodlight with Camera. This nifty device is clearly targeting Ring Floodlight and in several ways manages to beat its competition.

Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell features:

Interact with visitors at your door by using this Nest Hello video doorbell. Its built-in HD camera with night vision lets you see people from your smartphone, and its HD Talk and Listen feature suppresses background noise for clearer communication. Review the recorded recent activity outside your home via the three-hour snapshot history of this Nest Hello video doorbell.

