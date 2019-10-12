Refresh the living room with Sauder’s County Line TV Stand: $103 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Sauder County Line Panel TV Stand (417772) for $102.93 shipped. That’s 25% off the going rate found at retailers like Jet and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked in 2019. This stand sports framed doors and ‘authentic shaker simplicity’. A TV can rest atop with ample space for game consoles, set top boxes, and more underneath. Two cabinets provide easily accessible storage that can help keep clutter out of sight. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Be prepared to polish this TV stand at a moment’s notice with Pledge’s Lemon Enhancing Wipes. Priced at only $4, there are 24 pre-moistened wipes in the package. Not only do they work on wood, they’re also ready to enhance surfaces like granite, laminate, leather, stainless steel, and more.

Those looking to give their living room a modern look may be interested in the asymmetrical floating TV console we found yesterday. It measures 60-inches wide and is capable of holding up to 70-pounds of equipment.

Sauder County Line Panel TV Stand features:

Accommodates up to a 47″ TV weighing 70 lbs. Or less.

Adjustable center shelf holds audio/video equipment.

Enclosed back panel with cord access.

Salt Oak Finish

