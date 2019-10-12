Save up to 40% on your first month’s subscription to The Beard Club from $21

From $21
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, The Beard Club via Amazon is offering two of its monthly subscription boxes at up to 40% off with prices starting at $21 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the original Beard Kit at $21 for your first month, which is normally $30. Note: After the first month, your subscription will renew at the normal price of $30 per month. This is the lowest price that we’ve tracked and is the best available. In the monthly package, you’ll receive Beard Shampoo, Beard Cream, Beard & Mustache Wax, and Sandalwood Oil. I use similar products in my beard and absolutely love how it feels when I’m done, as it helps to smooth out the normally coarse hair. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop all discounted subscription boxes here.

Another must for face fur maintenance is The Black Beard Shaping & Styling Tool at $8 Prime shipped. I’ve used this for years and absolutely love it. This shaping tool helps you make sure your beard is always a consistent style and size, which can be hard to achieve without some assistance.

The Beard Club Subscription features:

  • #1 BEARD PRODUCT MANUFACTURER IN AMERICA
  • BEST QUALITY & VALUE — We offer the best beard growth products for less because we produce more volume than anyone
  • PUREST INGREDIENTS — We’ve searched for the purest ingredients and only included the best, no fluff. We only use all-natural ingredients.

The Beard Club

