Get award-winning Cartoon Animator Pro 4 for $79 (Orig. $99)

Static drawings are great and all but when they come to life… now that’s magic. Formerly known as CrazyTalk Animator, Cartoon Animator 4 PRO is the easiest way to turn illustrators into animators and it’s on sale today for 20% off at $79 (Orig. $99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

With Cartoon Animator, you can turn any image into an animated character using the built-in bone tools or working off of character templates. You can make them go shopping, skip, dance, play baseball, or virtually anything else you want without having to get into complicated rendering tools. The program includes an enormous motion library for humans, quadrupeds, winged, and spinal creatures so you can get creative with all sorts of characters. They’ll even have a smile or grimace while going about their business because Cartoon Animator lets you use facial recognition software to control characters’ expressions. They’ll sing, too, when you generate lip-sync animation from audio.

Cartoon Animator gives you access to content resources, a comprehensive Photoshop pipeline, and even lets you link SFX to add further life to your creations. Find out why TopTenReviews named Cartoon Animator 4 PRO a Top 3 Best 2D Animation Software of 2019 when you get it today for 20% off $99 at just $79 for Mac or for Windows.

