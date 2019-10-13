Today only, save up to 45% on DEWALT tools, outdoor gear, accessories, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 45% off a selection of its DEWALT power tools and accessories. Shipping is free across the board here. One standout for us is on the 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Circular Saw bundle for $119. Normally selling for $220, like you’ll typically find at Home Depot as well as Amazon right now, that’s good for a 46% discount, is $69 under the Amazon low and is one of the best we’ve seen. Included here is the 20-Volt MAX Cordless Circular Saw, which packs a 6 and 1/2-inch fast wood-cutting 18-tooth carbide-tipped blade. You’ll also get a battery pack and charger to complete the kit, which is compatible with DEWALT’s entire lineup of 20-Volt MAX tools. Nearly 1,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Find much more down below.
Today’s DEWALT sale at Home Depot is also packed with plenty of other options to kickstart your home repair kit. There’s a variety of saws, grinders, outdoor gear, and much more to check out. Another standout is the DEWALT 20-inch 40-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Battery Push Mower for $319 shipped. Down from $418, today’s price cut will save you $98 and marks the best we’ve seen in 2019.
DEWALT 20-Volt MAX Cordless Circular Saw features
- Same runtime and power in a lighter, shorter package compared to DCB200
- 33% more runtime than DC9096 18-Volt battery
- 22% lighter (1.06 lbs.) than DCB200
- No memory and virtually no self-discharge for maximum productivity and less downtime
- 3 LED fuel gauge to quickly check state of charger on battery
- Part of the 20-Volt max system
- 3.0 Amp hour capacity
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!