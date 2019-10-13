Bring home a new memory foam pillow at up to 40% with deals starting at $21

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Relief-Mart (100% positive all-time feedback from 13,000+) via Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of Snuggle-Pedic pillows with deals starting at $21. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25, and most everything in the sale carries a 4+ star rating. One discount that caught our eye was the Snuggle-Pedic Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillow for $34.99. Down from $50, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in over two years. It features a combination of memory foam and shredded bamboo that’s said to never go flat and helps keep you cool at night. This pillow is also hypoallergenic and is even machine washable. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here for even more offers. Deals start at $21, and feature other memory foam pillows, as well as body-sized options, and more.

Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Pillow features:

The Snuggle-Pedic conforms to your neck and head for proper orthopedic support, the fluffy, yet resilient mixed made in the USA shredded foam coated with our premium micro-fiber used in our Snuggle-Pedic bamboo pillows will adjust to each position you sleep in. While the pillow will self-adjust and most find it the perfect blend from the start, in response to our customer suggestions, we now offer the ability to adjust the fill to fit with your particular needs.

