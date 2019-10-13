Today’s Gold Box takes up to 42% off Apple Health-enabled smart scales from $29

- Oct. 13th 2019 9:44 am ET

From $29
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is taking up to 42% off a selection of YUNMAI Smart Scales from $29 shippedOne standout is on the brand’s premium smart body composition scale for $42.99. Usually selling for $70, today’s offer is good for a $27 savings and marks a new Amazon low. The standout feature here is compatibly with Apple health, Fitbit, and Google Fit, which means you’ll be able to send data to your preferred platform. And speaking of monitored stats, this scale can track body fat, BMI, muscle mass, hydration, bone mass, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from nearly 2,800 customers. More below. 

Also on sale today is the standard version of YUNMAI’s Smart Scale for $28.99 shipped. Down from $50, today’s price cut also marks a new Amazon low. This model still features the same list of integrations and measurements as the premium scale above, but lacks the more elegant design and larger display. Rated 4.2/5 stars

YUNMAI Premium Smart Scale features:

  • FDA Listed Smart Scale Brand. 5,000,000 + USERS AND COUNTING.
  • YUNMAI APP Sync with Apple health, Fitbit and Google Fit.
  • 10 Precision Body Measurements — Body Fat, BMI, Muscle, Hydration, Bone mass and More.
  • 16 Users Tracking Management. Weigh yourself anytime WITHOUT phone.

