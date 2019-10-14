Knock out your Halloween candy shopping now from $11 with Amazon’s Gold Box

- Oct. 14th 2019 8:02 am ET

From $11
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a solid selection of candy in Halloween size packaging starting at $10.85. Free shippinh is available for Prime members, or in orders of $25+. That’s 25% off and the lowest price we’ve seen for candy day which is just 2 weeks away. A few of our top picks include:

SKITTLES & STARBURST Sweet & Sour Halloween Candy:

  • Contains one (1) 4 lb, 150 piece bag of SKITTLES & STARBURST Sweet & Sour Halloween Candy Fun Size Variety Mix
  • Features SKITTLES Sours Candy, SKITTLES Original Candy, STARBURST FaveReds Candy and STARBURST Minis Sours Candy
  • Fun size Halloween candies are a delicious addition to parties, candy buffets and piñatas
  • Individually wrapped sweet and sour candies are perfect for passing out to trick-or-treaters
  • Fill your candy bowl at home or at the office with a variety of Halloween treats

