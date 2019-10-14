Robo-Vac your home for $170 in Anker’s eufy BoostIQ 15C Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C for $169.99 shipped. That’s $80 off its typical retail price and the lowest we’ve ever seen it. The Wi-Fi-enabled vac which works with Alexa gets 4.2/5 star reviews from 500 Amazon reviewers. It’s a great option if you’re ready to dip your toes into the world of automation but don’t want to spend a fortune.

Eufy RoboVac Features:

All-New RoboVac: Wi-Fi-equipped and re-engineered to be the slimmest* RoboVac (2. 8”) but with increased suction to 1300Pa.

BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1. 5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.

High-Capacity Li-ion Battery: Delivers up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction.

Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean.

What You Get: RoboVac 15C, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide and our worry-free 12-month warranty.

