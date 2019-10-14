Robo-Vac your home for $170 in Anker’s eufy BoostIQ 15C Gold Box

- Oct. 14th 2019 7:26 am ET

$170
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C for $169.99 shipped. That’s $80 off its typical retail price and the lowest we’ve ever seen it. The Wi-Fi-enabled vac which works with Alexa gets 4.2/5 star reviews from 500 Amazon reviewers. It’s a great option if you’re ready to dip your toes into the world of automation but don’t want to spend a fortune.

Eufy RoboVac Features:

  • All-New RoboVac: Wi-Fi-equipped and re-engineered to be the slimmest* RoboVac (2. 8”) but with increased suction to 1300Pa.
  • BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1. 5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.
  • High-Capacity Li-ion Battery: Delivers up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction.
  • Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean.
  • What You Get: RoboVac 15C, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide and our worry-free 12-month warranty.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$170

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Eufy

About the Author