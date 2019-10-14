The Columbus Day Fashion Sales are live with deals from top brands including J.Crew, Sperry, Timberland, REI, Under Armour and more. You will want to make sure you check out these deals and get some ideas for Christmas, because it’s only 9 weeks away. Head below to find our top picks from the notable Columbus Day sales and there is a convenient list at the bottom rounding up all of the discounts.

In activewear, the REI End of Season Event is a standout sale. You can find up to 50% off The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia and much more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the North Face Apex Risor Jacket that’s on sale for $104 and originally was priced at $149. This jacket is lightweight and is a great option to wear for the fall and winter seasons. Best of all, it’s available in two color options.

Finally, be sure to check out the Cole Haan Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide. Plus, receive free delivery on all orders. This sale is a great way to update your fall footwear or outerwear.

Activewear |

REI: End of Season Event offers up to 50% off The North Face, Marmot, more

The North Face, Marmot, more Dick’s Sporting Goods: Columbus Day Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more

Nike, adidas, more Finish Line: Fresh Fall Finds offers up to 40% off popular Nike styles, more

popular Nike styles, more Merrell: gets you hiking with up to 30% off select styles of shoes from $40

select styles of shoes from Under Armour: Outlet’s Fall Refresh Event takes 25% off go-to gear from $19

go-to gear from L.L. Bean: updates your fall look with 20% off boots, outerwear, flannels, more

boots, outerwear, flannels, more Saucony: boosts your workouts with extra 15% off all sale items + free shipping

all sale items + free shipping Joe’s New Balance: Weekend Sale offers select styles from $35 + free shipping

PUMA: Columbus Day Sale offers an extra 30% off shoes, apparel, more

shoes, apparel, more Eddie Bauer: kicks off the Holiday Weekend with up to 60% off sitewide

Casual and Formalwear |

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!