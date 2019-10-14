The Columbus Day Fashion Sales are live with deals from top brands including J.Crew, Sperry, Timberland, REI, Under Armour and more. You will want to make sure you check out these deals and get some ideas for Christmas, because it’s only 9 weeks away. Head below to find our top picks from the notable Columbus Day sales and there is a convenient list at the bottom rounding up all of the discounts.
In activewear, the REI End of Season Event is a standout sale. You can find up to 50% off The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia and much more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the North Face Apex Risor Jacket that’s on sale for $104 and originally was priced at $149. This jacket is lightweight and is a great option to wear for the fall and winter seasons. Best of all, it’s available in two color options.
Finally, be sure to check out the Cole Haan Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide. Plus, receive free delivery on all orders. This sale is a great way to update your fall footwear or outerwear.
Activewear |
- REI: End of Season Event offers up to 50% off The North Face, Marmot, more
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Columbus Day Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more
- Finish Line: Fresh Fall Finds offers up to 40% off popular Nike styles, more
- Merrell: gets you hiking with up to 30% off select styles of shoes from $40
- Under Armour: Outlet’s Fall Refresh Event takes 25% off go-to gear from $19
- L.L. Bean: updates your fall look with 20% off boots, outerwear, flannels, more
- Saucony: boosts your workouts with extra 15% off all sale items + free shipping
- Joe’s New Balance: Weekend Sale offers select styles from $35 + free shipping
- PUMA: Columbus Day Sale offers an extra 30% off shoes, apparel, more
- Eddie Bauer: kicks off the Holiday Weekend with up to 60% off sitewide
Casual and Formalwear |
- Cole Haan: Semi-Annual Sale offers a rare 30% off sitewide + free shipping
- J.Crew Factory: sale kicks off the start of a new week with 50% off sitewide
- Sperry Outlet: spruces up your shoes with extra 40% off all styles for fall
- Timberland: Fall Sale cuts 25% off popular boots, clothing and more
- Rockport: Columbus Day Sale offers 30% off sitwide: boots, dress shoes, more
- Lands’ End: gears up for cold weather with 50% off outerwear, flannels, more
- Macy’s: offers up to 70% off Ralph Lauren, Lacoste and more
- Jos. A. Bank: Columbus Day Sale takes up to 60% off outerwear, suits, more
- H&M: Fall Sale offers up to 70% off select styles with prices starting at $6
- Michael Kors: Long Weekend Sale offers up to 50% off handabgs, wallets, more
- Sperry: puts a pep in your step with extra 30% off clearance + free shipping
- TOMS: offers 25% off trending styles from $45 to update your fall shoes
- Kate Spade: Flash Sale offers up to 75% off handbags, accessories, more
- Banana Republic Factory: offers 50% off sitewide + extra 15% off your purchase
