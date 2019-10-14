Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Kate Spade Flash Sale, Nordstrom Rack, Ninja Coffee System, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- American Eagle offers 30-60% off all tailgate gear just in time for game day
- Marmot is offering its Hyperlight Down Jacket for $135 (Reg. $225)
- Don’t miss this massive adidas gift card deal: $50 for $35 (30% off)
- New Balance October Sale offers 15% off orders of $99 + free shipping
- Orvis offers up to 60% off sitewide during its Fall Savings Event
Casual and Formalwear |
- TOMS offers 25% off trending styles from $45 to update your fall shoes
- J.Crew Factory’s sale kicks off the start of a new week with 50% off sitewide
- Kate Spade’s Flash Sale offers up to 75% off handbags, accessories, more
- Banana Republic Factory offers 50% off sitewide + extra 15% off your purchase
- Nordstrom Rack offers hundreds of new arrivals up to 70% off: Nike, UGG, more
Home Goods and more |
- Robo-Vac your home for $170 in Anker’s eufy BoostIQ 15C Gold Box
- Ninja’s touchscreen blender makes the perfect smoothie: $70 (Reg. up to $130)
- Extra 20% off Dyson gear today: Supersonic Hair Dryer $224 (Orig. $400), more
- Ninja’s Single Serve + Carafe Coffee System: $47 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $200)
- T-fal’s Ultimate Anodized Cookware Set + Dutch oven drops to $95 (Reg. $140)
