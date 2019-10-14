Save nearly 40% on CORSAIR’s K65 LUX RGB mechanical keyboard, now $80

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR K65 LUX RGB Compact Mechanical Keyboard for $79.99 shipped. This is down from its $130 going rate, is just $1 above Amazon’s low, and is the best available. Sporting Cherry MX Red switches, this keyboard is designed to be tactile and clicky without creating a lot of noise. Plus, the RGB styling gives your desk a unique look. And don’t forget about the tenkeyless form factor, which is perfect for a minimalistic setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want a mechanical keyboard but don’t have $80 to spend? The Redragon K552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is $33 shipped at Amazon. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 3,500 Amazon shoppers, letting you know it’s a great alternative. However, instead of using official Cherry MX Blue switches, this budget-focused keyboard uses ones that are just similar, so do keep that in mind.

For a higher-end experience, the Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard and Chroma mousepad is currently available for $193. This is down from its near-$250 going rate and offers you great value for more premium setups.

CORSAIR K65 LUX RGB Mechanical Keyboard features:

10 keyless design for easier travel and more room for your mouse

Aircraft-grade anodized brushed aluminum frame for superior durability

Advanced lighting control and large font keycaps deliver dynamic, vibrant multi-color backlighting

CUE support enables advanced macro and lighting programming for virtually unlimited game customization

100% CHERRY MX RGB red key switches with gold contacts for Fast, precise key presses.HID Keyboard Report Rate:1000Hz

