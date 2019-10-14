Extra 20% off Dyson gear today: Supersonic Hair Dryer $224 (Orig. $400), more

The official Dyson eBay store is now offering an additional 20% off. Simply use code JOBDONE at checkout to redeem the lowest possible prices. Dyson’s eBay store has been one of the best places to score deep deals on its popular and usually quite pricey vacuums, fans, and more for a while now. But with an additional 20% off today, you’ll definitely want to take a closer look. Head below for all the details.

One standout deal from the lot here is on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for $223.99 shipped refurbished by Dyson. Simply apply the coupon code above to redeem the special price. This model is regularly $400 new and about $350 in refurbished condition at Amazon. Today’s deal is at minimum $56 under the next best renewed listings, matching our previous mention and is the best we can find. Due to constant internal monitoring, Dyson’s hair dryer maintains an ideal temperature to “prevent extreme heat damage.” It also ships with a series of magnetic attachments including a “smoothing nozzle, styling concentrator, and diffuser.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Includes a 12-month Dyson official guarantee.

Be sure to browse through he rest of the Dyson official eBay store right here. The code above will knock an additional 20% off just about everything listed there, whether it’s that upright vacuum you’ve been after or a nice heater for the winter.

While we are talking vacuums, don’t miss this morning’s Gold Box deal on the Anker’s eufy BoostIQ 15C at $170 shipped.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer:

Prevents extreme heat damage to help protect shine: Intelligent heat control measures the air temperature over 40 times a second, to prevent extreme heat damage. Engineered for different hair types: Through research in our hair laboratories we’ve engineered a range of attachments designed to style different hair types. Lightweight and balanced: Dyson has turned convention on its head and put the motor in the handle, completely rebalancing the dryer’s weight and shape.

