Today only, Home Depot offers Ryobi electric outdoor tools and more from $39

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 30% off select outdoor power equipment. Deals start at $39 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the Ryobi 42-inch 75Ah Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower for $3,299 shipped. That’s good for $600 off, $200 less than our previous mention, and the best offer we can currently find. This Ryobi riding mower reimagines your lawn cutting experience with a fully battery-powered design that can cut up to 2.25 acres on a single charge. Features include a 42-inch steel deck, 12-position adjustment, side or mulching discharge and it even has a USB port for charging your device. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Another standout for us today is the Ryobi 40V Electric Cordless String Trimmer and Blower bundle for $89. It typically goes for over $120. Ideal for trimming the edges of your yard and ditching those nasty gas and oil fumes for good. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Ryobi Zero Turn Electric Lawn Mower features:

It’s time to turn away from gas and towards the RYOBI 48V Zero Turn Electric Riding Mower. Powered by 75 Ah Batteries and 4 High-Powered Brushless Motors, this mower can cut up to 2.25 acres on a single charge. The durable 42 in. steel deck is equipped with two precision cut steel blades.

