LEGO’s latest Harry Potter kits are 20% off + Creator, Overwatch, more from $7

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid’s Hut: Buckbeak’s Rescue set for $48 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally selling for $60, today’s offer is $6 under the previous price drop and a new all-time low. This 496-piece set was just released earlier in the year and is part of the latest wave of LEGO Harry Potter kits. Here you’ll assemble Hagrid’s hut and will be able to reenact various scenes from The Prisoner of Azkaban. Included are six minifigures, including Harry and Hagrid, as well as a brick-built Buckbeak figure. Learn more in our announcement coverage. We’re also seeing some other Harry Potter builds on sale from $16, as well as additional LEGO kits starting at $7 down below.

Also on sale at Amazon, we’re seeing the LEGO Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus set for $32 shipped. Usually $40, today’s offer marks a new Amazon low. It stacks up to over 400 bricks and assembles a triple-decker bus with interior seats. There’s also three minifigures here. Find more deals down below.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Looking for some brick-built Star Wars action? Be sure to check out our recent reviews on the LEGO Resistance A-Wing Starfighter and Y-Wing Bomber.

