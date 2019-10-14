You’re supposed to cheat in this version of Monopoly, now $8 (Reg. $20)

Amazon has the Hasbro Monopoly Cheaters Edition Board Game for $8.06 after you clip the $2 on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20, this one sells for between $12 and $16 these days at Amazon. Today’s offer is one of the best prices we have tracked. This is essentially the classic board game you remember, but with a few interesting twists. Players are encourage to “bend or break the rules to win,” but if they get caught, there’s a plastic handcuff that chains them to the jail space. If you’re looking to spice up game night or the usual Monopoly formula, this is a great place to start. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

All things considered, this is one of the more affordable versions of Monopoly out there right now. Even the standard edition is slightly more. However, you could save a touch by opting for the Monopoly Deal card game at just over $6 Prime shipped. It essentially brings the Monopoly experience to the card format and only takes about 15 minutes to get through a game. Clearly it’s not the usual sit down and play style of the board game variant, but this is a great way to get some quick Monopoly games in and save some extra cash.

And in case you missed it, here’s the Monopoly Banking Edition with voice commands and the new Gamer Edition starring Sonic the Hedgehog.

Monopoly Cheaters Edition:

Follow, bend or break the rules to win the Cheaters Edition of the Monopoly board game. Cheating is part of the game

Don’t get caught! This Monopoly game includes a plastic handcuff unit that “chains” cheating players to Jail space

Cheat cards encourage players to cheat and which cheat to attempt. Complete a cheat to get a reward; fail a cheat and pay the consequences

