Ninja’s Single Serve + Carafe Coffee System: $47 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Today only only, as part of its Shell Shocker deals, Newegg is offering the Ninja Single Serve and Carafe Coffee System (CF091) for $46.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Regularly $150 at Home Depot or even more at Best Buy brand new, today’s deal is $3 below our previous refurbished mention and the lowest total we can find. Amazon now has the refurbished listing down at $56, for comparison. Providing both a single serve (pod-free) and a 10-cup carafe, this Ninja brewer brings some versatility to your coffee making experience. It has a hot-cold milk frother, brew strength selection, a built-in self cleaning system, and a reusable permanent filter. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Best Buy customers. Includes a 90-day warranty and a 30-day refund period. More details below.

Considering how affordable it is, this might be a good time to score some AmazonFresh Colombia Ground Coffee for your new maker. The 32-ounce bag goes for around $15 Prime shipped and carries 4+ star ratings. Or just save even more and scrap the pricey Ninja system for an AmazonBasics model at just $20 Prime shipped. You certainly won’t get all the bells and whistles, like the milk frother and single-serve operation, but you’ll save a fortune in the process.

Ninja Single Serve and Carafe Coffee System:

Pod Free Single Serve and Carafe Coffee System Custom Brews: Classic, Rich, or Over Ice; or Signature Brews: Specialty and Cafe Forte Custom Brew Sizes: Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Multi-Serve, Half Carafe, and Full Carafe Advanced Thermal Flavor Extraction Technology and Auto-iQ One-Touch Intelligence.

