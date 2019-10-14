Nordstrom Rack offers hundreds of new arrivals up to 70% off: Nike, UGG, more

Nordstrom Rack has hundreds of new arrivals at up to 70% off including Nike, UGG, Vince, Sam Edelman, and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Nike Dri-FIT Zip Front Training Sweatshirt that’s marked down to $37 and originally was priced at $60. This sweatshirt will become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe. It also is a great layering piece for gym sessions or outdoor training with its cinched hood and hand warmer pockets. Also, its Dri-FIT material is infused with stretch for added mobility. Find even more deals from Nordstrom Rack by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Dri-FIT Zip Front Training Sweatshirt $37 (Orig. $60)
- UGG Cadnip Water-Resistant Parka $225 (Orig. $495)
- Joe’s Jeans Athletic Fit Jeans $60 (Orig. $172)
- Robert Wayne Oklahoma Chelsea Boots $40 (Orig. $90)
- English Laundry Billy Boots $70 (Orig. $175)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- AG Middi Mid Rise Jeggings $60 (Orig. $188)
- Steve Madden Bitter Boots $55 (Orig. $140)
- Vince Popcorn Knit Sweater $161 (Orig. $495)
- French Press Ruched Tank Dress $19 (Orig. $27)
- Sam Edelman Katt Kitten Booties $52 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
