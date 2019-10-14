Save 40% on this 5-in-1 iPhone and Apple Watch Charging Stand at just $21.50

Treatlife Official (99% positive all-time feedback from 1,600+) via Amazon offers the Oittm 5-in-1 iPhone and Apple Watch Charging Stand for $21.59 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code V3T26P8N at checkout. Normally selling for $36, today’s offer saves you 40%, beats our previous mention by $2 and is the best we’ve seen. Oittm’s dock leaves the gate with the ability to refuel up to five devices. Of course, you’ll be able to dock an iPhone and Apple Watch, but three 2.4A USB ports also make it easy to charge power banks, earbuds, and more. Over 930 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

Give your AirPods and Apple Watch a home on your nightstand with this 2-in-1 charging stand instead. At under $19 when you clip the on-page coupon, this alternative offers a different form-factor and will save you some extra cash along the way.

Looking for an even more affordable way to dock your wearable? Right now you can take 50% off Orzly’s Apple Watch Stand at just $6.

Oittm iPhone and Apple Watch Charging Stand features:

Stylish flat deck design, easy to place, one Dock for Apple users to address some inconvenient in charging, you could charge your device when you are sleep, only need to stand it on your nightstand. You also can stand it on the desk to charge when you are working, talking or doing others. Made of high quality refined crafted Aluminum, silicone, ABS Plastic.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!