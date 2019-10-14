Polaroid OneStep+ Instant Camera packs Bluetooth + more for $105 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the Polaroid Originals OneStep+ Black Bluetooth-Connected Instant Film Camera (9010) for $104.90 shipped. This is down from its $140 going rate at Target and is within $3 of the Amazon all-time low. Sporting that iconic Polaroid look, this instant film camera offers Bluetooth to connect to a smartphone for full manual control, light painting, noise triggers, and more. Plus, you can switch between two different lenses for either portrait photos or standard. Ratings are somewhat mixed at Amazon but Best Buy customers left 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save a bit of cash when dumping the Bluetooth capabilities of the OneStep+. The Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF is $88.50 shipped at Amazon, and offers several similar features. However, instead of getting two lenses for different photos, there’s just one here. But, you’ll gain a self-timer function that works free of a smartphone, which can be a bit easier to use.

Either way, be ready for winter get togethers by picking up a spare pack of film for just $14 Prime shipped at Amazon. These films develop within 15 minutes of a photo being taken, and work best when stored at chilled temperatures.

Polaroid Originals OneStep+ Instant Camera features:

Original Polaroid Format – easy to use – 60-day battery life – powerful flash – self-timer mode

Bluetooth-connected app: full manual control – double exposure – light painting – noise trigger – and more!

Standard & portrait lenses: you can switch between two different lenses. One for portraits so you can take a photo from 1ft to 3ft. The second is the standard lens: photos from 3ft to infinity.

Available for iOS and Android

Compatible with I-type and 600 film

