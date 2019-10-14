Woot offers Segway electric scooters and more for $300, today only (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering Ninebot Segway electric transporters for $299.99 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, you’ll see a $6 delivery fee tacked on. Headlining is the ES1 Scooter which typically goes for up to $500 at various other retailers like Amazon. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Segway’s ES1 is a great electric scooter option for cruising around town. Offers up to 15-miles of range on a full charge. Rated 4+ stars by 50% of Amazon reviewers. Includes a one-year warranty with purchase. More below.

You can also pick up the Segway miniPro Personal Transporter for $299.99 as well. For comparison, it originally sold for $550 but currently is listed around $390 at retailers like Amazon. Today’s deal is $50 less than our previous mention. The Segway miniPro is made from “durable aircraft-grade magnesium alloy”, so you know it’s ready for adventures. It can hit a max speed of 10mph with a 12.5-mile range. Perfect for cruising around the neighborhood or a quick run to the coffee shop. Ships with a one-year warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative may want to consider the ROCKETX Electric Kick Scooter at $240. You’ll only get 13-miles worth of range here, but the price tag and being able to skip the refurbished listing above may be worth it to some.

Ninebot Segway ES1 features:

10.5″ pneumatic air-filled tires, durable aircraft-grade magnesium alloy frame, mobile app controls, and customizable LED lights.

For your safety, the miniPRO will limit the max speed to 4.3 mph (7 km/h) until you complete the New Rider Tutorial. The battery should never be removed from the unit and should never be stored or exposed to temperatures below 15°F or above 120°F.

Designed for ages 16 and up. Max load of 220 lbs.

