Sharp’s budget-friendly 4K Smart UHDTV is now $320 (Reg. up to $450)

Walmart offers the Sharp 58-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $319.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for upwards of $450. Today’s deal is a new all-time low by $30. For the budget-focused shopper, there’s a lot to like about Sharp’s Ultra HDTV. It features a 58-inch panel that includes HDR compatibility and support for Dolby Vision. Amongst the other notable features is built-in smart functionality backed by Android TV, three HDMI inputs, and digital optical audio output. Rated 4+ stars by over 50% of Walmart reviewers.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Sharp 58-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features:

See all of the details with 4K UHD. Boasting over 8 million pixels, the Sharp Q6200 Series offers a clearer, more defined picture when compared to Full HD. This television breathes new life into older videos, thanks to the built-in UHD upscaler, which brings lower resolution imagery as close to 4K as possible. Pictures are delivered in bright colors and rich contrast while HDR technology maximizes brightness. With the Q6200 series, you’ll view your favorite movies, games and shows the way they were meant to be seen.

