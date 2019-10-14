Take 50% off popular Soylent Powder meal replacements from $30.50 shipped

Soylent is offering a 7-pack of its popular Cafe Mocha Powder for $32 shipped when promo code MOCHA50 is applied during checkout. That number drops to $30.40 with the same code when paired with Subscribe & Save. You’d typically pay $64 for this bundle. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked to date and a rare chance to cash in without added shipping costs. For those with a busy schedule, Soylent Powder is designed to be a meal replacement alternative that you can take anywhere. It delivers a “robust, chocolatey flavor plus 36 essential nutrients per serving.” Made from soy protein, sunflower oil, vitamins, minerals, and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Learn more here.

A wise move would be to pair today’s savings with a BlenderBottle Classic Loop Top Shaker at $7.50. You have a choice of colors here, making it easy to match with your various other accessories. BlenderBottles are a must-have when leveraging Soylent Powder. It’s a great way to mix up your drinks and keep them fresh for hours. This model offers a wide-mouth design, so it’s particularly easy to scoop in powdered drinks. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Wake up and shake up our new Cafe Mocha Powder — our first powder to feature caffeine and l-theanine with a robust, chocolatey flavor plus 36 essential nutrients per serving. Jam packed schedule? Trouble with the snooze button? Soylent Powder gives you a complete meal — no questions asked — all in less time than it takes to microwave a burrito, let alone boil water. Just scoop, shake, and go. We thought a lot about what goes into Soylent, so you wouldn’t have to.

