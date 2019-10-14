You need more succulents, this 32-pack is now $45 shipped (Reg. $64)

Amazon is now offering the 32-pack of Shop Succulents Radiant Rosette Mini Succulent Collection for $45.07 shipped. Regularly $64, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Fully rooted in soil and square pots, each of the 32 included succulents will be randomly chosen but will feature a rosette pattern. Ideal for adding some greenery to your home or office, you might even have a few left over to use as gifts and the like. Rated 4+ stars from 850 Amazon customers. More details below.

While normally a completely random selection is slightly less than today’s featured option, it is about $4 more right now. Although you could opt for a smaller bundle to save some cash if 32 is overkill for you. The 20-pack from Shop Succulents goes for $32 shipped and carries stellar ratings. Again, you are not guaranteed to get the rosette pattern on all of them, but you’ll get even more variety and save some cash with this option.

For more home/office decor ideas, check out the new Bed Bath & Beyond One Kings Lane Open House label and the Pottery Barn holiday collection. This floating TV console is still nearly $120 off too.

Radiant Rosette Mini Succulent Collection:

Succulents of different varieties–all growing in rosette formations. Each succulent may vary from pictures shown. Succulents come in 2 ” square pots fully rooted in soil. Water 1x/week. During dormancy (winter), 1x every 2 -3 weeks. Completely soak the soil, then dry out completely before watering again. Do not use a spray bottle as water on leaves could cause damage.

