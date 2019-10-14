Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 at $100 off with NETGEAR’s $300 Nighthawk AX8 Router, more

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX80) for $299.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and B&H. That takes $100 off the going rate, is the best we’ve tracked in several months and comes within $8 of the Amazon low. As one of NETGEAR’s latest Wi-Fi 6 routers, the AX8 touts up to 6Gbps network speeds, enhanced 8-Stream multi-user connectivity, six Gigabit Ethernet ports, and more. Wi-Fi 6 is the latest wireless networking standard, so making the switch with this deal will help future-proof your home network. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 125 customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router offers improved network capacity for more Wi-Fi devices in your home and 2Gbps wired connectivity support for an incredibly faster Internet experience. It has a 64-bit 1.8GHz quad-core processor designed to transfer multi gigabits of data with almost zero CPU load. 160MHz channel support doubles the speeds as offered by 80MHz channels to provide gigabit speeds to compatible devices.

