Wahl Pro Men’s Haircut Kit with finishing trimmer now $24.50 (Reg. $35)

- Oct. 14th 2019 4:40 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $35 $24.50
0

Target is now offering the Wahl Deluxe Chrome Pro Complete Men’s Haircut Kit for $24.49. Shipping is free in orders over $35 or with a REDcard which will also knock an additional 5% off. Regularly $35, this Target exclusive set is now $10.50 off the going rate and is at the best price we can find. Very similar sets go for $35 at Walmart and Amazon. This kit provides everything you need at home including a detail trimmer, 11 guide combs, styling comb, barber comb, scissors, 2 hairclips, blade oil, cleaning brush, soft zipper case, and more. The multi-cut clippers feature a “heavy duty” motor, self-sharpening blades, and an adjustable taper lever. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While it doesn’t include the finishing trimmer or as many add-on accessories, the Wahl Color Pro Complete Hair Cutting Kit is a notable alternative. It sells for just over $18.50 Prime shipped at Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 13,000 customers. Despite being a slightly more trimmed down kit, it still includes taper control as well as a series of color-coded brushes to get the right length.

Wahl Deluxe Chrome Pro Complete Men’s Haircut Kit:

Wahl Deluxe Chrome Pro Haircutting Kit. This kit has everything you need to complete a successful haircut at home. Kit includes: Multi-Cut electric clipper with ULTRA DRIVE heavy duty motor, self sharpening precision ground blades, and adjustable taper lever for multiple cutting lengths. Also includes a matching detail trimmer, 11 guide combs, styling comb, barber comb, scissors, cord wrap, 2 hairclips, blade oil, cleaning brush, easy step-by-step full color instructions and is all packed in to a deluxe soft zipper case. 

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $35 $24.50

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Target deals

Best Target deals

Target deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, Apple products, Bose, Beats and much more.
Wahl

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard