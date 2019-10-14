Wahl Pro Men’s Haircut Kit with finishing trimmer now $24.50 (Reg. $35)

Target is now offering the Wahl Deluxe Chrome Pro Complete Men’s Haircut Kit for $24.49. Shipping is free in orders over $35 or with a REDcard which will also knock an additional 5% off. Regularly $35, this Target exclusive set is now $10.50 off the going rate and is at the best price we can find. Very similar sets go for $35 at Walmart and Amazon. This kit provides everything you need at home including a detail trimmer, 11 guide combs, styling comb, barber comb, scissors, 2 hairclips, blade oil, cleaning brush, soft zipper case, and more. The multi-cut clippers feature a “heavy duty” motor, self-sharpening blades, and an adjustable taper lever. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While it doesn’t include the finishing trimmer or as many add-on accessories, the Wahl Color Pro Complete Hair Cutting Kit is a notable alternative. It sells for just over $18.50 Prime shipped at Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 13,000 customers. Despite being a slightly more trimmed down kit, it still includes taper control as well as a series of color-coded brushes to get the right length.

Wahl Deluxe Chrome Pro Complete Men’s Haircut Kit:

Wahl Deluxe Chrome Pro Haircutting Kit. This kit has everything you need to complete a successful haircut at home. Kit includes: Multi-Cut electric clipper with ULTRA DRIVE heavy duty motor, self sharpening precision ground blades, and adjustable taper lever for multiple cutting lengths. Also includes a matching detail trimmer, 11 guide combs, styling comb, barber comb, scissors, cord wrap, 2 hairclips, blade oil, cleaning brush, easy step-by-step full color instructions and is all packed in to a deluxe soft zipper case.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!