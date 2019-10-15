Amazon’s 1-day BIC Gold Box has pencils, markers, and much more from $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering BIC mechanical pencils, pens, highlighters, and more from $2.31. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the BIC Intensity Ultra Fine Point Permanent Marker 12-count for $4.73. You’d typically pay upwards of $10 with today’s deal being a match of the best we’ve seen in 2019. This model features a snap cap to prevent dry outs, comes in 12 different colors, and packs “low-odor and acid-free ink.” Rated 4.5/5 stars by 400 Amazon reviewers. Hit the jump for more top picks.
Other notable deals include:
- BIC Round Stic Xtra Life Ballpoint: $2 (Reg. $5)
- BIC 4-color Ballpoint Pen: $3 (Reg. $8)
- BIC Magic Marker Dry Eraser: $9 (Reg. $15)
- BIC 12-count Ball Pen: $4.50 (Reg. $8)
- …and more!
BIC Intensity Permanent Markers feature:
- Snap Cap with vapor seal locking feature prevents dry out
- Bold assorted permanent markers with durable ultra fine tip to prevent wear-down
- Low-odor, acid-free ink (no added acid; no measurable pH) in vibrant assorted colors — ideal for home, school, or office
- Soft, non-slip grip offers comfort and control
- Markers provide long-lasting, fade-resistant color on a wide variety of surfaces
