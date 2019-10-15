This vertical PS4 stand charges your controllers and more at $13 Prime shipped

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its PlayStation 4 Vertical Stand with Controller Charger for $13.19 Prime shipped when the code 2GC5LV7K is used at checkout. This is down 40% from its going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Compatible with the original PlayStation 4 only, this stand has room for 14 games and can charge two controllers as well. Plus, by standing your PS4 vertically, it’ll breath easier, overheat less, and take up a smaller footprint in your entertainment center. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

For PS4 Slim and Pro users, this $6 Prime shipped stand is for you. Though you’ll lose out on charging and game storage, it still keeps your console high and cool, giving you a cleaner look. Plus, it’s over 50% below the cost of today’s lead deal, leaving a good amount of cash in your pocket.

Looking for other great game deals? Today’s roundup has SEGA Genesis Classics for $15, Madden NFL ’20 at $30, and even more. Plus, don’t miss out on testing Microsoft’s Project xCloud, which started rolling out invitations yesterday.

AMIR PlayStation 4 Vertical Stand features:

Including PS4 Console Vertical Stand + 2 Cooling Fans + 2 Controller Charging Docks + 14 Slot Game Disc Storage + 3 Additional HUB Ports + 8 Controller Cover Caps

2 build in charging ports are designed for PS4 controller

Constructed with 14 slot Game disc storage area, you can easily store your game discs close to your PS4. Space saving! No need to buy another game disc storage tower. Money saving!

Added with 3 HUB ports to charge other devices which may needed to play with the game

