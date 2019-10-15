The Chemical Guys Miracle Microfiber Towel is yours for $4 (nearly 60% off)

Amazon is now offering the Chemical Guys Miracle Dryer Premium Microfiber Towel (MIC_721) for $4.17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save to get the lowest possible price. Regularly $10, today’s deal is nearly 60% off, about $1 below the previous deal price and the best we can find. This particular microfiber towel is going for $8.50 at Walmart right now, for comparison. The 25 by 36-inch towel leaves your vehicle (or really anything) scratch, lint and swirl-free due to its “super soft” plush microfiber. It has silk banded edges and is 100% machine washable. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,100 Amazon customers. Head below for more details.

Now, if you don’t need something quite as robust, the Scotch-Brite alternative is worth a look. You can currently grab one of these microfiber cloths for under $3 Prime shipped. Again, it’s not nearly as large, but for more delicate tasks and cleaning jobs around the house it might be even more suitable.

Speaking of keeping things clean around the house, the Roborock S6 Robotic Vacuum and mop is still $130 off. The Dyson eBay store is still offering an additional 20% off vacuums and you’ll find even more in our Home Goods Guide.

Chemical Guys Miracle Dryer Microfiber Towel:

The Chemical Guys Miracle Dryer Absorber Premium Microfiber Towel is the versatile drying towel that performs miracles! The gigantic Miracle Dryer Towel absorbs every drop of water off a wet car after a wash. Use the Miracle Dryer Towel to soak up wash water and quickly dry any large car, truck, motorcycle, or SUV. Every towel features one short nap side, and one high nap side for extra versatility.

