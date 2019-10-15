ComiXology is back with its latest batch of discounted graphic novels and single issue releases, this time taking up to 67% off X-Men comics in its Volume 1 sale. Prices start at $3, and for those that love Deadpool (and let’s face it, who doesn’t), one standout is on Cable & Deadpool Vol. 1: If Looks Could Kill at $3.99. Down from $11, today’s offer saves you 64% and marks the best price we’ve seen on a digital copy. This novel brings much of the hilarity and action from the second film staring the merc with mouth but with an added twist. This time Wade Wilson and Nathan Summers are in a bit of a bind, as the two anti-heroes are literally stuck together. Head below for other notable X-Men comics on sale, as well as discounts on Deadpool, Superman, and more.

DC fans are also in luck today, as on top of its X-Men and Deadpool comics, ComiXology is discounting a variety of Tales from the Multiverse releases. Here deals start under $1, and you’ll find a pretty wide selection of novels to dive into. While there’s familiar heroes like Batman and Superman, this sale offers unique stories that subvert your usual exceptions from the DC universe. Shop the whole sale right here for more.

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get one month for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Deadpool If Looks Could Kill synopsis:

Collects Cable & Deadpool (2004) #1-6. Wade Wilson and Nathan Summers are back, and this time they’re stuck with each other! Can two grown men armed to the teeth with deadly genetic weaponry live together without driving each other crazy?!

