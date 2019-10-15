Express has your fall wardrobe ready with 40-50% off sitewide & deals from $15

Today only, Express offers 40-50% off sitewide including new outerwear, sweaters, jeans, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Slim Straight Dark Wash Stretch Jeans are on sale for $53 and originally were priced at $88. I love how dark these jeans are, which is very trendy for fall. I also think that the hem is perfect to roll so that you can show off your new fall boots. Finally, this style features stretch to promote comfort and mobility. Find the rest of our top picks from Express below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

