Take golf to the next level with Garmin’s Approach S10 Watch: $100 (Reg. $150)

Walmart is offering the Garmin Approach S10 Golf Watch for $99.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This golf watch features a sunlight-readable display and a battery that lasts up to 12 hours in GPS mode. More than 41,000 golf courses are pre-loaded, providing helpful info like yardages, hazards, and doglegs. Score can be logged directly on the watch making it dead simple to track. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.
Live in a cooler climate that will see snow soon? Use today’s savings to pick up JEF World Of Golf’s Deluxe Putting Mat for $28 to ensure that your game stays up to par. This specific mat sports a ball return, mini bunker, and water hazard.
Don’t forget that Skagen’s Falster 2 smartwatches also happen to be on sale. A variety of styles are available for 40% off, offering a very respectable price that allows you to try Google’s Wear OS at a solid discount.
Garmin Approach S10 Golf Watch features:
- Sleek, lightweight and comfortable with a high-resolution, Sunlight-readable display
- Provides yardages to the front, back and middle of the Green -as well as Hazards and doglegs -on more than 41,000 preloaded courses worldwide
- Keep score on the watch for a summary of your round, total distance played and total time
- Upload your scorecards to Garmin Express to keep track of rounds
- Rechargeable battery plays up to 12 hours in GPS golf mode
