Take golf to the next level with Garmin’s Approach S10 Watch: $100 (Reg. $150)

Walmart is offering the Garmin Approach S10 Golf Watch for $99.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This golf watch features a sunlight-readable display and a battery that lasts up to 12 hours in GPS mode. More than 41,000 golf courses are pre-loaded, providing helpful info like yardages, hazards, and doglegs. Score can be logged directly on the watch making it dead simple to track. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

Live in a cooler climate that will see snow soon? Use today’s savings to pick up JEF World Of Golf’s Deluxe Putting Mat for $28 to ensure that your game stays up to par. This specific mat sports a ball return, mini bunker, and water hazard.

Don’t forget that Skagen’s Falster 2 smartwatches also happen to be on sale. A variety of styles are available for 40% off, offering a very respectable price that allows you to try Google’s Wear OS at a solid discount.

Garmin Approach S10 Golf Watch features:

Sleek, lightweight and comfortable with a high-resolution, Sunlight-readable display

Provides yardages to the front, back and middle of the Green -as well as Hazards and doglegs -on more than 41,000 preloaded courses worldwide

Keep score on the watch for a summary of your round, total distance played and total time

Upload your scorecards to Garmin Express to keep track of rounds

Rechargeable battery plays up to 12 hours in GPS golf mode

